Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir stepped up attacks on the Centre as well as the Union Territory government after repeated terror attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri which were earlier declared "free from terrorism".

Terrorists are striking after repeated intervals in both border districts, making a mockery of the security measures taken by the authorities.

"During the tenure of our government, Poonch and Rajouri districts were free from terrorism. Rarely any terror incident took place in this region during our regime", former Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah said while pointing toward terror incident in Rajouri district.

"Every day we hear statements from the government that normalcy has been completely restored in Jammu and Kashmir, and the situation is now normal", Omar said, adding "Whenever we see such statements by the government, we get to terror attacks".

Omar Abdullah said that there was no normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and those who are claiming are misleading the people of the country.

While expressing her anguish over the latest terror attack in Rajouri, former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said the government was misleading the nation about the security scenario in J&K.

"Heartbreaking to see officers and jawans lose their lives in the line of duty despite Government of India's misleading false claims that all is well in J&K. The price of this facade is being borne by them and innocent civilians who've become collateral damage in unabated violence. My deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones", Mehbooba said.

Expressing serious concern over the deteriorated security situation, especially in Rajouri-Poonch, Congress expressed serious concern over a series of terror incidents in this belt.

Working president of J&K Congress Raman Bhalla said that the government was in a deep slumber and only making false claims of normalcy whereas the ground situation is grim.

On day one of this year, terrorists attacked civilians at Dhangri village of Rajouri district in which seven civilians including two real brothers and two kids lost their lives.

Failure of the government was exposed when terrorists attacked civilians on January 1, 2023, and executed an IED blast in the same village on January 2, 2023.

On April 20, five Army Bravehearts lost their lives in a terror attack at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district

Five para commandos were killed in another attack at Kandi forests in Rajouri district on May 5 this year.

Five soldiers of the Indian Army including two Captains lost their lives in the line of duty during 78 hour long encounter in the Solki village of Kalakote area of the Rajouri district from November 19 to November 23.

Terrorism will be wiped out soon, says J&K DGP

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, said on Saturday that terrorism will be wiped out from the UT.

The DGP said that the security forces are on alert to foil any nefarious design of the enemy. He asserted that security forces would eliminate all active terrorists to restore complete normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the recent encounter in the Kalakote area, the DGP both the killed terrorists were foreigners and there was no local support.