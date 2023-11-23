Seizing all opportunities to criticize the Jammu and Kashmir Government on different issues, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference opposed signaling out of "terror-friendly" employees from the administration.

Two constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)-the PDP and National Conference have opposed this decision of the government to act against those indulged in "anti-national" activities.

"J&K administration has created an abysmal record of sorts by dismissing more employees than recruiting new ones. Snatching the livelihood of Kashmiris on false trivial grounds isnt just collective punishment. But also signifies the manner in which all Kashmiris are mistrusted and humiliated on a daily basis", Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stated.

After constituting a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize government employees with links to activities that pose a threat to national security in April 2021 year, the J&K government has dismissed 50 terror-friendly employees. Some employees have challenged this termination in the courts.

Echoing the stand taken by Mehbooba Mufti, the National Conference has termed the dismissal orders arbitrary.

Former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah lambasted the government for terminating employees on the charges of anti-nationals.

"Terminated employees should have been given space to prove whether allegations against them are true or not. It is unfortunate, let the regime change this matter will be revisited", Omar demanded.

"Such action has created a fear among the employees and impaired the work culture in government departments," the NC spokesman person said and described the dismissals as orders that "smack of injustice and vengeance."

DAK president was arrested by Omar Abdullah's government

The J&K administration on Wednesday terminated four government employees including the president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) for "posing a threat to State's security" under Article 311(2)(c), which requires no departmental inquiry except for police or an official report.

The DAK president Dr. Nissar-ul-Hassan was earlier arrested under various charges for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities when Omar Abdullah was heading the PDP-Congress coalition regime in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2014.. He was charged under sections 107 and 151 RPC.