A week after the dreaded terror attack in the Kalakote area of the Rajouri district of Jammu province, security forces foiled an attempt of the terrorists to attack civilians and installations of forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The arrested terrorists were associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and they were timely arrested by the forces before they executed terror attacks.

According to police, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and BSF at Kalgai near the Jhula footbridge during routine checking intercepted two suspects coming from Kamalkote towards the national highway carrying bags.

During the checking, three Chinese grenades and cash worth Rs 2.5 lacs were recovered from them. To this effect case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Uri.

The arrested persons were later identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday son of Azeem Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote and Mohammad Naseem Khanday son of Abdul Majeed Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote.

During sustained questioning both the accused disclosed that grenades and cash were provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti son of Karam Din Bhatti resident of Madiyan Kamalkote so that they could execute any terrorist act.

Accordingly, Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti was picked up for questioning and he during questioning disclosed that he had supplied weapons and cash to these terrorists for the commission of terrorist acts and had also kept one hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house.

Consequently, upon his disclosure, one more Chinese hand grenade and cash 2.17 lacs were recovered.

Another terrorist arrested from Shopian district

A terrorist associate of Ansar-Gazwatul-Hind (AGH) has been arrested along with incriminating material, arms, and ammunition by a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF at Habdipora crossing in Shopian district. A case under the UA(P) Act was registered at Police Station Shopian.