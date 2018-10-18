Reliance Jio has consistently disrupted the Indian telecom industry with its competitive plans and a new prepaid tariff has been introduced to intensify the competition. For those who find monthly or even quarterly recharges tiresome, Reliance Jio has the perfect solution that comes with one-year validity and all the data and voice benefits like other bundles.

Every festival attracts new offers from Reliance Jio and this year's Diwali isn't going to change the trend. The Mukesh Ambani-owned Indian telco introduced a new Diwali offer for its millions of users, giving them 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio app suite at Rs 1,699.

Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 ends the hassles of recharging a prepaid number every month or once in three months by giving year-long validity in one go. With this new Diwali-special bundle, Reliance Jio is offering 547GB 4G data over a period of 365 days. It is unlike Jio to settle for standard offerings as the new prepaid plan comes with 100 percent cashback.

That's right! Reliance Jio users get Rs 1,699 back in the form of instant cashback. Those who recharge with Rs 1,699 get three vouchers worth Rs 500 and one voucher of Rs 200 that can be redeemed at any Reliance Digital store on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. These vouchers can be redeemed one at a time and they expire on December 31, 2018.

It's worth mentioning that Reliance Jio's vouchers cannot be used to buy certain items, such as Seagate, WD, Sony hard disks, Lenovo and Samsung tablets, Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones, Cleartrip, KFC, Bookmyshow, Google Play and Google gift vouchers.

Even with such exemptions, Reliance Jio's offer is the best annual plan that any carrier is offering in India right now. Interested folks must act fast to avail these benefits as it is a limited period offer. Reliance Jio's Diwali offer plan will be available between October 18 and November 30.

With such compelling offers, Reliance Jio has managed to grow leaps and bounds. It has surpassed 250 million users in 25 months of inception and continues to add thousands of new users every month.