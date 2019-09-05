Reliance Jio has finally put an end to the long-standing mystery around the JioFiber plans. On Thursday, the company revealed six FTTH broadband plans categorised based on their speed and high-speed data limit. Once again, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm has welcomed disruption by pricing its JioFiber plans at less than one-tenth the global standards.

Reliance JioFiber plans are called Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Through these plans, Jio aims to reach 20 million households and 15 million business establishments across 1,600 towns. Given the benchmark it has set with its 4G service, it is a milestone well within reach for the telecom giant in India.

Reliance Jio is once again offering some free benefits, but before we get to that, here's a look at all the monthly plans customers can choose from.

Plan Bronze Silver Gold Diamond Platinum Titanium Speed (up to) 100Mpbs 100Mbps 250Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps 1Gbps High-speed data limit 100GB+50GB 200GB+200GB 500GB+200GB 1250GB+250GB 2500GB 5000GB

Even though these FTTH plans come with data limits, users can enjoy unlimited internet access for the duration of the plan (30 days). If the user exhausts the data limit, the speed will be throttled to 1Mbps on all plans.

In addition to the high-speed broadband, customers also get access to fixed-line connection, Jio HomeTV, Jio's IoT. Subscribers get free voice calls anywhere in India, free TV video calling and conferencing, zero-latency gaming, content sharing at home and outside and Norton's device security for up to 5 devices. Reliance Jio puts these extra benefits' worth at Rs 3,399 a year.

If you're eyeing at the 1Gbps plans, Reliance JioFiber offers additional VR Experience and premium First-Day-First-Show movies (mid-2020 release) and special sports content absolutely free. All customers get a free Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000 and a 4K set-top-box worth Rs 6,400 as a part of the Welcome Offer.

But there's a cost. Customers must make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 towards the installation and security deposit. Of that, Rs 1,500 is refundable if the customer chooses to discontinue JioFiber services.

Reliance Jio also has an attractive offer on its Jio Forever plans for its long-term customers. Eligible customers get a free HD or 4K LED TV, but it remains to be seen which brand and size will be on offer.

Interested customers must need to register their interest via the official website and based on feasibility the Jio sales team will reach out for installation. More than 5 lakh people have already applied for JioFiber, according to the company.