The wait is finally over. Reliance JioFiber's rollout has commenced and questions about how to get the connection, avail free preview offer, installation charges and more need to be answered. If you're planning to get a JioFiber FTTH broadband connection, here's everything you need to know.

Reliance JioFiber details haven't been completely out in the open. The information on JioFiber plans, prices, packages, launch offers and more haven't been revealed in detail by the company. But as the roll-out of JioFiber commences, crucial information necessary for consumers to get started with JioFiber has been revealed.

Reliance Jio's FAQ page has been updated with JioFiber-related queries. We have hand-picked the most important official responses to the commonly-asked questions so the masses understand what they're signing up for.

Firstly, all that excitement around getting a free connection is not for nothing. Reliance JioFiber customers will get "ultra-high-speed internet up to 100Mbps free for a Limited Preview Period & complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps." There also won't be any installation charge, but a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 towards the JioFiber router will be levied. No cash payment will be accepted as Jio advises customers to pay using a credit card, debit card, JioMoney or PayTM.

In case the customer chooses to discontinue the services after the free preview offer, the security deposit will be refunded to the account directly within 60 days from the date of cancellation request.

Currently, there is no official word on the plans and prices of JioFiber, but it is expected to start at Rs 700 per month and go as high as Rs 10,000 a month. The basic package is said to offer 100Mbps speeds and the top-tier package will have up to 1Gbps speeds. JioFiber will launch only as a prepaid option, but there are plans to introduce a post-paid connection in the future.

In order to apply for JioFiber, customers must register on the official website with their address where they wish to get the connection. Customers must submit their phone number and verify via OTP to successfully register their interest. JioFiber team will get in touch with the customer for the installation based on the feasibility.

Customers need to give their Aadhaar card or any other original identity proof and address proof before the JioFiber order is processed. Once the appointment is fixed for the installation, it will take about 2 hours to complete the installation and activation from the time the engineer visits the property.

Once the connection is all set, users can go through JioFiber support page for guides on how to change JioFi SSID and password, connect to JioFiber router, connect a smart TV to the router, and the rest.