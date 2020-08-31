Reliance Jio, after disrupting the telecom space, expanded its reach into the broadband sector to challenge the incumbents such as Airtel, ACT and others. Now, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm is luring residential broadband users with some attractive plans and in true Jio style - a free trial.

Reliance Jio has revamped its broadband plans in India, which are now better than any other broadband provider in the country. Putting focus on the affordability factor, Jio aims to bring suitable plans during COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased people's dependence on internet while they work from home.

Reliance JioFiber offers

Reliance JioFiber plans now start at Rs 399, but what's truly worth making note of is the fact that users can get onboard with a 30-day free trial - no conditions apply. This means users can start their trial period, enjoy all the benefits such as 150Mbps truly unlimited broadband, 4K set top box with 10 OTT apps for free, and unlimited voice calling at no extra cost. But that's not even the best part. If users think they are not happy with the service and wish to discontinue, you can do so freely with no questions asked. The offer is applicable to all new users starting from September 1.

If users choose to continue the subscription after the free trial, there are four options. JioFiber plans start at Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 1,499 per month. Here are the details.

Rs 399 plan gives 30Mbps truly unlimited data, voice Rs 699 plan gives 100Mbps truly unlimited data, voice Rs 999 plan gives 150Mbps truly unlimited data, voice, 11 OTT apps for free Rs 1,499 plan gives 300Mbps truly unlimited data, voice, 12 OTT apps for free

Existing customers of JioFiber needn't be disappointed as Reliance Jio has promised to upgrade their current plans to match the new tariff plans. Anyone who joined JioFiber between August 15-30 also get 30-day free trial.

Reliance JioFiber vs competition

Reliance JioFiber's new plans are fiercely competitive. In comparison, Airtel Xstream's base plan starts at Rs 799 for 100Mbps speed with 150GB data cap for a month. Reliance JioFiber does that and more in just Rs 699. Airtel's Rs 999 plan gives 200Mbps speeds with an additional charge of Rs 200 to get unlimited data. Airtel has an edge here with the speed. Then there's another Airtel plan at Rs 1,499, which gives 300Mbps speeds, but Jio does the same with unlimited data.