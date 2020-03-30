As India faces a complete lockdown till April 14, there's not much people can do. Since some companies have allowed users to work from home, Reliance Jio is doing its bit to lend a helping hand during this crisis. Reliance Jio, which offers both telecom and broadband services, is extending its generosity to give free internet to those working from home.

Reliance Jio is offering free broadband data to users, even if they are getting a new connection until the lockdown period is over. Once the lockdown has ended, those enjoying the free broadband will be moved to other plans. Here's everything you need to know about availing this free connection.

Corona Harega India Jeetega

Reliance Jio's "Corona Harega India Jeetega" initiative is all about making it easier for users to work from home during the lockdown. Users can apply for a free JioFiber connection from the company's official website or via the MyJio app. But the JioFiber connection can be availed only if the area is geographically feasible.

Customers who apply for a free JioFiber connection in India will get a 10Mbps plan with a FUP limit of 50GB. In order to get the JioFiber connection, users will have to pay Rs 1,500 towards a refundable deposit.

Reliance Jio offer for mobile users

There were rumours that Jio was offering free plans to its users during the coronavirus crisis. But it turned out to be fake. On the contrary, Reliance Jio is offering its users special plan to better cope with the lockdown.

Reliance Jio is offering 2GB per day for 51 days, but there are no calling or SMS benefits included in the package. The telco also updated its add-ons to offer double data benefit. For instance, the Rs 11 add-on gives 800MB instead of 400MB data, Rs 21 plan gives 2GB instead of 1GB and so on. Those who recharge for Rs 101, the data add-on is 12GB, up from 6GB offered previously.