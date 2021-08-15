F9, the highly anticipated Hollywood movie starring Vin Diesel in the lead role is expected to have its theatrical release in India on September 03. The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, this film already had its premiere in various other countries like the United States, Russia, Canada, and South Korea. As this Justin Lin directorial is reaching India, certain factors could negatively affect the film's theatrical run.

A potential third wave and piracy issues

Even though the second wave of the Covid pandemic has waned in India, medical experts and authorities have predicted a potential third wave that could hit the nation soon. Several recent studies had suggested that the third wave of the pandemic could hit India by the end of August. If a third wave outbreak happens in India, it will negatively impact the release of F9, and even if theaters remain functional, people will be hesitant to visit the big screens.

In states like Kerala where Hollywood movies enjoy a decent theatrical run, theaters are still closed and considering the recent spike in Covid, there is no hope that big screens in the state will open soon.

Another factor that will negatively impact the theatrical run of F9 in India is piracy. The film's pirated version was readily available on Telegram just hours after the movie's theatrical release in the United States. Even though piracy is illegal, several people have already watched the film, and only those who wish to enjoy a big-screen experience are likely to visit the theaters on September 03.

F9: A film that set several pandemic box-office records

Amid receiving criticisms for its unrealistic action sequences, F9 is now the third highest-grossing film in 2021. Made with a budget of $200 million, the film has already grossed over $600 million worldwide.

Apart from Vin Diesel, F9 is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Recently, Vin Diesel had confirmed that the shooting of the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise will begin soon.