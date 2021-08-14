Vin Diesel-starrer 'Fast and Furious 9' hits the big screen on September 3 and will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

In the upcoming film, Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez's Letty are content with a quiet family life completely off the grid with young Brian. Until, they get drawn back into a world filled with danger and action.

'Fast and Furious 9' is directed by Justin Lin, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey.

It is the sequel to 'The Fate of the Furious', the ninth instalment. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles. New names that have joined the film include John Cena, Cardi B and Ozuna.

The Fast Saga

Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its ardent fans, there are millions of fans who love the Fast & Furious movie saga to the core. Following the news that the movie franchise is finally coming to an end, several fans took to their social media handles to pay their tribute to the saga.

The Fast and the Furious or Fast & Furious movie centred on a series of action-thriller films that follow illegal street racing, heists, and spies who work for the police department.

The first film in the saga was released in 2001, which started the original trilogy that mostly focused on illegal street racing. The series was later revived with the 2009 release, Fast & Furious, where the story entered the world of heists and spying -- it was later followed by four more sequels.

Universal Studios expanded the series to include the spin-off film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwyane Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. An untitled Hobbs & Shaw sequel is under production with Johnson's Seven Bucks Production co-producing the movie.

Unsure of being part of Fast and Furious team: Vin Diesel

Actor Vin Diesel in May this year confessed that he was not sure about being part of the "Fast And Furious" franchise when it began.

"Universal ended up being involved in the release of 'Pitch Black', the only other movie I had done of that size, and so they said, 'We got this movie that's about illegal street car racing, and we want you to play this character, who's a tough guy, outlaw, with a heart and a code'.

"Then they describe that scene you see in the first movie, where the camera goes through my eye and down my arm and into the engine, and that's the only thing they described. And I said, 'Yes, I'm in!'" he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly's 'Binge' podcast, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

Script altered

However, Diesel started having doubts after some time. "The next day I'm supposed to go the premiere in Australia for 'Pitch Black', and I read the script and I go -- I'm conflicted here, because this script is not what I thought it would be," he recalled.

The script was then altered, which is when he was comfortable with the project.

The final two films in the action-thriller instalment would have Justin Lin as director, who directed the F9.

(With inputs from agencies)