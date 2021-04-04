The Bachchan family might have distanced themselves from Rekha, but the latter doesn't seem interested in doing so. Over the years, we have seen Rekha dropping ample hints on how something was allegedly brewing between her and Amitabh Bachchan once. If the tell-all interviews were not enough, Rekha has often been seen taking digs and potshots at her alleged affair with Bachchan. And while we all thought the storm has ended, Rekha has done it yet again.

Spilling the beans

It was on the sets of Indian Idol 12 that Rekha left everyone stumped with her quirky answer. When host Jay Bhanushali asked Rekha, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Have you ever seen any woman going mad over a married man?)" While Neha kept looking for an answer, Rekha surprised everyone by saying, "Muhse puchiye na (Ask me)." And realising what she might have hinted at, Rekha again said, "Maine kuch nahi kaha. (I haven't said anything)."

Rekha's answer left everyone speechless and applauding. Jay Bhanushali further reacted and said, "Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (That was a sixer)."

Rekha's viral reaction

This is not the first time when Rekha has done something like this. In 2019, when Rekha was posing at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch. She failed to realise that she was standing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's poster. And once she turned and saw the poster, she ran away saying, "Yahan danger zone hai. (This is a danger zone)."

At several award shows, gala nights, events and parties; we have seen the Bachchans come face-to-face with Rekha. While there have been instances where both Amitabh and Jaya have ignored her, there have been times when not only have the three greeted each other but even shared warm hugs.