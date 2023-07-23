The reports of Rekha being a 'sexual' and 'live in' relationship with her female manager Farzana are false and fabricated. Author of the book 'Rekha The Untold Story' took to social media to clarify that such phrases and words or no such claims have been made in the book. He went on to add that he never claimed in the biography that the relationship was 'sexual' either.

Rumours mills on Rekha's relationship with Farzana

In the last few days, rumour mills have been busy churning out reports of Rekha being in a live-in and physical relationship with her manager of over three decades, Farzana. So much so, that the author now had to issue an official statement and clarify that all the reports doing the rounds attributing such claims made by the book are fabricated.

Author issues statement

"It's despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women. A statement," the author wrote. The statement read, "The quotes alleging a 'live-in relationship' ascribed to my book 'Rekha The Untold Story' are a complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book."

Author Yasser Usman further wrote, "Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases 'live-in relationship' or 'hermetic existence' or 'the biography claiming the relationship is sexual' have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book 'Rekha The Untold Story' are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible."