The buzz is that T-Series has changed its plans after Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh turned down Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Hindi film. Now, the Kabir Singh director is said to be returning to the Telugu film industry.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga started his career as an assistant director with Kedi in 2010. He turned independent director with Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which became blockbuster at the box office. He adapted the same movie in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer was released in 2019 and became a historical success. It is one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year.

Post this success, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was flooded with several offers, but the director signed a project with T-Series. It was rumoured that the director had approached Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the film. But they could not come forward to do his projects immediately due to their prior commitments.

Eight months passed after the release of Kabir Singh and Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not ready to wait for more till either of Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh completed their present projects and join him. Now it is rumoured that T-Series has changed its plans and decided to produce a bilingual movie with him. This movie will reportedly feature a Telugu star in the lead role.

T-Series is known to produce several Hindi movies and music albums. It has also produced audio albums of some south Indian films. But it first collaborated with UV Creations for a film - Saaho, which marked its entry into the south Indian film industry. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's bilingual film will be the second south film. Its success may encourage the banner to do more south films.

However, T-Series is now said to have scrapped Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie. It is said to be focusing on a bilingual movie with the director. The producers are said to be currently busy with the selection of its cast and crew. They are expected to make an official announcement about the film, once they finalise everything.