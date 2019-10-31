There have been a lot of rumours and speculations that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going to direct one of the stories Telugu remake of Lust Stories. Besides him, names of a couple of other directors have also been heard and made headlines. But nothing has been made official. Much before the news is even confirmed, reports claim that the actor chose to walk out from the project.

Sandeep, in an interview he has given to a popular daily, has confirmed that he has been approached for the remake, has said that he is not a part of the project anymore.

He stated that the makers have told him that the story is about honour killing, but later confirmed that it is all about lust. So now, the Arjun Reddy director finds it difficult to make a film on lust as he is uncomfortable about it.

He said, "I am planning to do a web series in the next 4-5 years, based on some real-life incidents. It's about a group of friends and I know that it can't be a film because the censor would not give us clearance for it."

Why so much hatred for Kabir Singh?

Sandeep is basking on the success of Kabir Singh, which became a blockbuster despite receiving a lot of hatred from audiences and netizens. Also, it is said that Sandeep is in plans of directing a crime thriller and he is working on it. The film is currently in pre-production stage and soon, he will be revealing the details of the project.