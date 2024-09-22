Reem Shaikh has shared an update on the facial burns she suffered during Laughter Chefs. The actress suffered burn injuries when hot oil splashed on her face during Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The actress has now shared that she is healing and also shared a picture of how she looked when she had suffered the burn injuries.

Reem Shaikh healed

"I've healed..(white heart emoji). Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God. #allahkashukar," she wrote while sharing the pictures. Reem had earlier written, "I met with an unfortunate incident but God saved me from an accident that could've changed my life." Reem's social media post was met with a lot of support and love from fans and followers.

"The ones who made sure I don't get depressed during this difficult situation, to the ones who made sure to check on me... and my most precious fans who are more like my family... I love you guys, you people stood by my side like a rock," she had further written. However, despite the injuries, Reem went back to the sets to shoot within two days.

The promo of the episode showing her getting injured was taken down within hours. Shaikh has worked in shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and many more. She has also worked in films like Wazir and Gul Makai. Hosted by Bharti Singh, Laughter Chefs has Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma and others as her co-participants.