Actress Reem Shaikh has reassured fans that she is not quitting her role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

"Further to a lot of speculation around me leaving 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. The character of Kalyani is extremely close to my heart and there's a gripping narrative still waiting to unfold in the show's upcoming plot," she said.

"I recently had a discussion with the show's makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus. I am very happy with the way my character is currently shaping up and can't wait for my fans' reactions to the new twists they're about to see," she added.

The show has taken a five-year leap. Talking about the leap, actor Sehban Azim, who plays Malhar in the Zee TV show, said, "We absolutely love our audience and fans. While we all crave happy endings, the reality is often far from it. Kalyani and Malhar are one of the most loved on-screen couples, but the upcoming leap will surely surprise the audience.

Sehban Azim added, "I am sure they are going to enjoy seeing the other side of me and unravel what actually transpired that triggered me to end up shooting my beloved Kalyani. But viewers can rest assured there's a lot more of Kal-Ma to look forward to as she returns after our 5 year leap, but with an all new twist and surprise for our viewers."

There is also a new entry of Avni played by Shrashti Maheshwari. "Avni is a fresh challenge for me, she is a lively girl. How she will impact Malhar and Kalyani's lives in the next chapter is something the viewers will want to see and I am excited to see their reaction at my entry," said Shrashti.