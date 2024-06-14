Sharmin Segal has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and trolling ever since Heeramandi released. While it was just the show's fans and followers who were trolling her, some celebs too seem to have joined the bandwagon now. Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh have recreated Sharmin's dialogue from the show, "Ek baar dekh lijiye (look at me once)."

Nia's video

Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Shaikh were seen sitting on a show's set and reenacting the dialogues with the same expressions or the lack of it. Nia and Reem shared a joint post and wrote, "Pyaari saheliyaan from the Laughter chef Mandi." Nia and team's video has evoked mixed reactions on social media.

Reactions

"That was so disrespectful please do it again," wrote a user. "People are commenting against these girl which is very funny. These three actresses have dedicated decades to the TV industry, working tirelessly to earn their place. Unlike Sharmin, who got a major role due to her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Google it guys & watch what these girls has done," another user commented.

"No alamzeb was harmed in this vdo," read a comment. "I usually don't like those videos in which one person makes fun of any other person . But this one I liked , I mean really she deserves to know that she don't deserve that role," another comment read. "Are they trolling sharmeen," read one more comment.

However, there were many who felt that the video was made in a bad taste. "It's sad these actors make fun of their owns," a social media user commented. "Atleast she got featured in Netflix, you don't even have that stature," another social media user wrote. "Even with bad acting, she was better than you all," a comment read. "So rude," a person wrote.

Sharmin, on the other hand, has said that she had earlier switched herself off from all kinds of comments. But, later went through the feedback to be better at her craft.