Xiaomi's new Redmi Note series is now official in India and this time around, the lineup includes the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. There is no regular Note 9 model, thus leaving the Redmi Note 8 without a successor. Realme also did the same with its number series phone as it launched the Realme 6 as a successor to the Realme 5 Pro, leaving the Realme 5 without a follow-up device.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6 are priced similarly for the base model of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, thus inviting a close competition between the two. We are comparing the two newly launched devices to help you decide which phone you should buy.

Realme 6 is priced lower for the high-end model

The pricing of both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6 starts at Rs 12,999 for 4GB/64GB model but the Realme 6 is priced lower for the higher variants. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, the Realme 6 is priced at Rs 14,999. Additionally, Realme is offering an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme 6 for Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Specifications and features

Both the phones feature a Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole to sport a 16MP selfie camera. However, the 6.5-inch screen of Realme 6 has an edge over the Redmi Note 9 Pro's 6.67-inch dot screen because the former supports 90Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to the processing power, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro takes the lead over Realme 6 with its 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. However, the Realme 6 with its 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T processor is better with graphics. The same kind of situation is with battery + charging speed of the two phones.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by a bigger 5020mAh battery compared to the Realme 6's 4300mAh battery, however, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro supports only 18W fast charging, the Realme 6 comes with 30W fast charging support.

Coming to cameras, both the phones feature a quad-rear camera setup but it is difficult to judge which one is better based on the specifications alone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, whereas the Realme 6 features a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochromatic lens.

Both the phones run Android 10 out of the box and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with additional features like an IR blaster and the NavIC navigation system-- India's version of the GPS.