Realme has finally launched the much-anticipated Realme 6 series in India, bringing to consumers two new options while shopping for a new premium budget phone. Realme's new phones, Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 offer an interesting set of features, which includes 90Hz refresh rate display, punch-hole cameras and more.

Before we dive deeper into the specs of the new phones, here's how the pricing is for them in India.

Realme 6 series: Pricing

Realme 6 is naturally more affordable than the Realme 6 Pro. Realme 6 comes in three variants, 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB, costing Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. As for the pro variant, Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999 for 6GB+64GB, Rs 17,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 18,999 for 8GB+128GB configuration. While Realme 6 comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colours, Realme 6 Pro will be available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange hues.

Realme 6 series: Availability

Realme 6 will be available in India starting at 12 noon on March 11. Realme 6 Pro will be available on March 13 onwards. Both phones can be ordered via Flipkart, Realme's official website and offline stores.

For early buyers, Realme is offering Rs 1,000 instant discount for Axis Bank customers buying the phone from Flipkart.

Realme 6 vs Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 might look alike at first glance, but they are different on their own terms. If you're confused about which smartphone suits you the best, here's a comparison of both the phones.

Realme 6 Pro

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with Gorilla Glass 5

Main camera: 64MP Samsung GW1 f/1.8, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 12MP telephoto, 2MP macro

Front camera: 16MP f/2.0 and 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core CPU

Battery: 4,300mAh with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

OS: Realme UI with Android 10

Add-ons: 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, NavIC, USB Type-C, water-resistant design, in-display fingerprint scanner

Realme 6

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3

Main camera: 64MP Samsung GW1 f/1.8, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP depth, 2MP macro sensors

Front camera: 16MP f/2.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU

Battery: 4,300mAh with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

OS: Realme UI with Android 10

Add-ons: 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, USB Type-C, water-resistant design, in-display fingerprint scanner