Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7S in India on Monday, making it their third Redmi Note this year. This budget smartphone comes as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 7, which was released in China recently. The Redmi 7S starts at Rs. 10,999 and comes in three colours – Ruby Red, Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi Note 7S retains the 48-megapixel camera from the Redmi Note 7 and looks nearly the same, barring the notch. Considering the specs, it provides good value for the money. However, Xiaomi has faced some scepticism from the public because of their recent launches. Just Rs. 1,000 apart, the Note 7S sits right between the Rs. 9,999 Redmi Note 7 and the Rs. 11,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7S sports a glass back with the Aura design. The 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 resolution) drop notch display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, clocking up to 2.2GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU takes care of the graphics. A large 4,000mAh battery backs up the phone and ensures a day-long charge, but real-world tests are subject to change. Its top-end model is priced at Rs. 12,999 and sports 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64GB storage capacity. The cheaper model shaves RAM to 3GB and storage to 32GB.

It has been reported that the 48-megapixel camera takes only 12-megapixel photos on Auto mode. Its potential is unlocked in the Pro mode, which has a smattering of dials and cranks to change the aperture and other variables. The front camera sits in a drop notch and features a 13-megapixel sensor with AI portrait mode support.

The phone connects using a Type-C port and supports Quick Charge 4. The hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot is a neat addition. The Redmi Note 7S features a fingerprint sensor on the back, AI Face unlock and an IR blaster. A P2i splash-resistant coating means the phone can handle light rain but don't consider dropping it in a bucket full of water. Additionally, it ships with dual channel Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and an FM radio. It has a light sensor, a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass.

Is it worth buying?

If considering between the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S, we would recommend saving the extra Rs. 1,000 and going for the Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is a pretty good option for those willing to shell out Rs. 13,999 for the better processors and camera.