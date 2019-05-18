The curiosity around OnePlus 7 series ended with the official launch of the new phones this week, but there are many other phones coming your way that are building much hype. One of them is the Redmi Note 7S, which is an affordable take on the premium phones that we are seeing today and its camera is said to be excellent.

Xiaomi is expected to officially launch the Redmi Note 7S in India on May 20, but there have been series of rumours, leaks and teasers to build much-needed hype for the new phone. Shortly after Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain revealed the phone sporting a red paint job with dual cameras at the back, series of camera samples said to be shot using the Redmi Note 7S have surfaced.

The Redmi Note 7S camera samples were shared on Xaiomi's official MIUI forum, giving us all a fair idea of what to expect from the phone's 48MP dual camera. The post didn't just show Redmi Note 7S' camera capabilities in one setting but tested various lighting conditions and they turned out to be pretty great.

Redmi Note 7S is said to capture "amazing SUPER low-light pictures," "SUPER detailed shots," detailed day-light shots, and perfect portraits. After all, the 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor is bound to deliver great results. While we still wait to get our hands on the phone to test its camera, here are the official camera samples to feast your eyes:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S' biggest highlight is the 48MP dual camera at the back, which is aimed to bring the popular premium sensor to the masses. Most details about the Redmi Note 7S are still a mystery, but the recent photo shared by Jain confirmed the dual cameras will be stacked vertically on the top left corner with a fingerprint sensor at the usual centre spot.

The rear panel on the Redmi Note 7S is expected to be polycarbonate with a glossy finish. Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS. The handset will also be exclusively available via Flipkart.