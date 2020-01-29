Xiaomi is offering attractive discounts on a wide range of smartphones in its portfolio. The Chinese smartphone maker has brought another edition of Mi Super Sale to attract buyers towards its existing phone lineup, which will likely get an upgrade in 2020. But that shouldn't keep you from buying these phones as the offers are worth checking out.

Xiaomi's Mi Super Sale started on January 27 and runs through January 31. The five-day-long sale is offering discounts on popular smartphones, including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series and more, on Mi.com.

Buyers looking to purchase a new Xiaomi smartphone shouldn't look further than Mi's ongoing sale. Depending on the model, customers can fetch up to Rs 6,000 off on the purchase of Xiaomi smartphones.

Mi Super Sale 2020: Top offers

Here are all the discounts available on Xiaomi smartphones during Mi Super Sale 2020. The sale ends in two days, so act fast if you haven't taken advantage of the sale yet.

Redmi Note 7 Pro (REVIEW) is available for Rs 9,999, which brings its original price of Rs 15,999 down by Rs 6,000. Buyers can choose from Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red and Moonlight hues in the 4GB RAM configuration for this deal. For the price, it certainly looks like a steal.

Then there's the Redmi K20 series. If you're fond of that fiery red or blue design and its high-end configuration, the Redmi K20 (64GB) can be purchased for Rs 19,999. The 128GB variant of the phone is available at Rs 22,999. Either way, buyers save Rs 3,000 with the purchase of Redmi K20.

As for the Redmi K20 Pro, there's some extra discount. The Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 off during the sale, which means the 6GB RAM model is going for Rs 24,999 and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 27,999. Even though you would be spending extra on these phones, the features surely justify the cost.

As the discount spree continues, Redmi Y3 is available with Rs 4,000 discount and buyers can pick it up for Rs 7,999. Other phones available with discounts during the Mi Super Sale are: