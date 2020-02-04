Poco finally launched the Poco X2 in India at an attractive price point. While the new Poco phone doesn't directly succeed the critically-acclaimed Poco F1, the Poco F2 is what fans are still eager about. Xiaomi might have spun off Poco as an independent brand, but there's still a strong connection between the brands that fans should let go of yet.

Xiaomi's 2020 product lineup is already turning out to be impressive. From Mi Note 10 series to Redmi 9 series, fans are excited about what's in store for them. But there's one more exciting news about another Xiaomi smartphone that fans have been eager to know more about - the Redmi K30 Pro. As exciting as it is for Xiaomi fans, Poco fans should really take note of this upcoming smartphone.

Redmi K30 Pro: Why is it relevant for Poco fans?

Poco X2 proved that it is a rebranded version of Redmi K30. As Xiaomi plans to expand the Redmi K30 series with Redmi K30 Pro soon, there are rumours that this smartphone could be the blueprint for the much-anticipated Poco F2.

That said, Poco F2 could launch after Redmi K30 Pro. According to rumours, the Redmi K30 Pro could launch in March, but the tip doesn't mention if the launch is for India or China. We are guessing it is the latter. If that's the case, the Poco F2 could launch in India sometime this year.

Redmi K30 Pro: What we know so far

According to the latest report from XDA Developers, a build.prop file for a smartphone codenamed "imi" confirms that it's running a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Even though there is no direct mention of Redmi K30 Pro, all hints point towards it.

Furthermore, an XDA forum member discovered that the "imi" device won't feature the rumoured 108MP camera sensor. Instead, the handset could get a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera, which is also found on the Poco X2.

By the looks of it, Redmi K30 Pro will ditch a higher resolution camera for a higher-performing chipset. Between Poco X2 and Poco F2, the chipset upgrade will make sense.