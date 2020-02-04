Poco has finally killed the suspense it had been building for the past few days and finally answered the long-overdue questions about Poco's next phone. Poco X2 is the second smartphone in the company's portfolio after Poco F1, which was highly praised for its flagship features offered at an aggressive price point.

A lot has changed in the Indian market since then. The dynamics are sure different and the competition is intense. Poco X2 comes at a time when brands are pushing the limits to woo consumers in any way possible. The biggest question about Poco X2 right now is whether it lives up to the expectations and hype? Let's find out.

Poco X2 comes in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The pricing is definitely an edge Poco has over its rivals, but there's more to the phone than just compelling pricing.

Here are the top Poco X2 features that make all the difference:

Poco X2: Display

Poco X2's display is one of its strongest USP. The handset features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset supports HDR 10, boasts a pill-shaped hole in the top right corner for dual selfie cameras. But what really strikes is the 120Hz refresh rate panel at its price point.

Despite all, Poco X2 gives a pass to an OLED panel.

Poco X2: Cameras

One thing is for sure, Poco X2 packs a lot of camera sensors on it. First of all, there are four sensors on the back and then there are two sensors on the front. With a total of six cameras, Poco X2 is likely to grab the attention of mobile photographers.

Poco X2 is the first smartphone in India to sport Sony's 64MP IMX686 sensor. The handset also packs an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP primary selfie camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco X2: Battery

Poco X2 packs a massive 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Interestingly, Poco claims the X2 smartphone can charge faster than Realme X2's 30W fast charging. Realme X2 also packs a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery, so Poco's claim is a bold one.

Poco claims the X2 can charge to full in 68 minutes.

Poco X2: Design

Poco X2 is one of the better-looking phones out there. Besides an edge-to-edge display, the handset offers a 3D curved Gorilla Glass 5 back, tall body design, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, linear speaker at the bottom alongside USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. On the back is a vertical camera module inside a circular design. The overall aesthetics of the phone look pleasing.

Poco X2 comes in three colours, Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red and Matrix Purple.

Poco X2: Performance

Since the Poco X2 is not a direct successor to the Poco F1, it doesn't get the top performing chipset in the market. Instead, Poco X2 has a Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset also features LiquidCool technology to keep the phone's thermals in check at all times. Finally, there's MIUI 11 designed for Poco for a fast user experience. We are yet to test the phone to vouch for its performance, but it is an arch rival of the popular Realme X2.