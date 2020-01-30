Poco is enjoying its time in the spotlight after lurking in the shadows for over a year. Despite a strong demand for Poco F2, the recently spun-off brand decided to go with Poco X2 as its next smartphone. All leaks point towards Poco X2 being a rebranded version of Redmi K30 and all will be revealed on the day of launch in India on February 4.

With only a few days to go for the official reveal, Poco X2 leaks continue to attract attention. But the latest one isn't about the specs or its features. If you've been guessing the price of Poco X2 in India and failed to find any solid lead in that direction, your search ends here. According to a leaked poster obtained by the Hindustan Times, Poco X2 is going to be priced Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB model.

Poco X2 will certainly arrive in more than just one configuration, which will be priced accordingly. However, if we pay heed to the rumours about Poco X2 being rebranded as Redmi K30 for the Indian market, the pricing seems to be slightly higher than its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi K30 < Poco X2

Redmi K30 was launched in China in December last year. The base model of the Redmi K30 featured 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for 1,599 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 16,000. As the configuration changes, the prices increased. The 6GB+128GB is priced at 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,000) while 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB cost 1,899 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approximately) and 2,199 Yuan (Rs 22,000 approximately), respectively.

Poco could match the pricing of China's Redmi K30 to live up to the hype it has been building for the smartphone.

The element of surprise

While Poco is generously giving out Poco X2 features and leaks have been consistently offering a peek into what to expect from the phone, it is the price of the handset that has remained a mystery. But the tip-off, as legit as it appears, breaks cover potentially spoiling Poco's element of surprise.

But there's another way to look at it. What if the leaked price is a decoy and Poco will surprise fans with a lower price for its Poco X2 at the launch. That could be a sound strategy for Poco, which is taking the stage after over a year.

Poco X2: What we know

Poco X2 leaks and teasers have already revealed some key features. Based on that, here's a quick look at what to expect from Poco X2: