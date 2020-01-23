It hasn't been too long since Xiaomi made the big announcement to spin off the Poco brand as an independent company. But that hasn't stopped the brand from building hype for its upcoming products. Poco on Tuesday shared a video teaser titled Poco Season 2 Episode 1 and everyone guessed that pointed towards the long-overdue and much-anticipated Poco F2.

In some prospects that might be true, but an eagle-eyed tipster who goes by the name Xiaomishka on Twitter shared an insightful finding within the 18-second video teaser. After the revelation, there's no way to not see the hint screaming Poco's next smartphone out loud.

At the beginning of the video, the video teaser shows what appears to be a timeline, but it also included the name of Poco's next smartphone. If you guessed Poco F2, you could be wrong. Xiaomishka shared a screenshot from the video highlighting the hints well hidden in the teaser.

Poco X2 confirmed

Poco X2 name has been confirmed by the video teaser shared by the company. The characters of the name of the phone were scattered, making it difficult to identify, but the mystery is now solved. Check out the tweet below:

Poco X2 in the news

There might be a lot about Poco F2 in the news, but Poco X2 also spiked consumer interest through a handful of leaks and speculations. Assuming the rumours are true, Poco X2 could be a higher-end smartphone positioned above Poco F2 in the series. But there's also a good chance Poco X2 might be placed below Poco F2 in terms of pricing.

Additionally, a Geekbench listing confirmed the development of Poco X2, which showed features like Android 10 and Qualcomm chipset - possibly a Snapdragon 730G. There's not much known about the Poco X2 at the moment and the company is tight-lipped on the matter.

In an interview with Gadgets360, Poco India GM C Manmohan said the brand is focused to bring phones catering to multiple price segments. The first Poco phone in almost two years is going to be launched as early as this quarter, adhering to the philosophy of "Everything you need, nothing you don't."