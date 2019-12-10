After making quite a buzz with consistent leaks and rumours, Redmi K30 has finally made its debut in China. Xiaomi's sub-brand has made quite a splash in the affordable flagship space with its new Redmi smartphone, continuing the legacy of Redmi K20 Pro. Featuring attractive design, competitive features and price, Redmi K30 is proving to be a wholesome package for the masses.

Redmi K30's launch might be raising questions about Redmi K30 Pro, which would succeed the recently-launched Redmi K20 Pro flagship with Snapdragon 855 earlier this year. But the Chinese smartphone brand is trying to please the budget shoppers with this new entrant.

Redmi K30 price and availability

Redmi K30 comes in two variants and four configurations. Check the prices of all models below:

Model Redmi K30 4G (approx. INR) Redmi K30 5G (approx. INR) 6GB+64GB CNY 1599 (Rs 16,000) CNY 1999 (Rs 20,000) 6GB+128GB CNY 1699 (Rs 17,000) CNY 2299 (Rs 23,000) 8GB+128GB CNY 1899 (Rs 19,000) CNY 2599 (Rs 26,000) 8GB+256GB CNY 2199 (Rs 22,000) CNY 2899 (Rs 29,000)

Redmi K30 4G will be available in Blue, Red and Purple colours, while the 5G variant comes in an additional Time Monologue colour option. Xiaomi has the phones listed on Mi.com, JD.com, but the sale is expected to commence soon.

Redmi K30 specifications

Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole for the dual selfie cameras, Gorilla Glass 5. The front cameras are equipped with a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, which should allow for better portraits than before.

On the frosted glass back, the Redmi K30 features a quad-camera setup. There's a 64MP f/1.9 primary sensor paired with 8MP 120-degree wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor. In the 4G variant, there's a 2MP Macro lens while the 5G model's fourth sensor is upgraded to a 5MP macro lens. The handset supports 4K at 30fps, ultra-wide video recording with 1080p at 30fps and slow-motion video recording support 720p at 960fps.

Under the hood, Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G while the 4G variant uses Snapdragon 730G. There's a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging in the 5G model and 27W fast charging in the 4G variant.

Other features of the Redmi K30 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, dual SIM card support, microSD card support and MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

When will Redmi K30 launch in India?

Xiaomi considers India as an important market and it has a sizable presence here. There's no official word on Redmi K30's launch in India, but it is rather a question of when than if. The Redmi K30 has already been certified by Indian certification agency BIS, which is proof the handset's launch in the country is imminent. Stay tuned for updates.