For the past one year, Vivo has been facing a stiff competition from its Chinese counterpart Xiaomi in India. One of the main reasons is that the former has a good range of phones in the upper Rs 15,000 range but lacks a formidable device in the budget category. Now, it has launched a feature-rich V53i for Rs 7,990, which will be going head-on against popular Redmi 5.

The highlight of the new Vivo V53i is the front camera. It boasts 5MP sensor with F2.2 aperture and comes with face unlock capability, which is a very rare feature in the budget category. Vivo V53i also comes with Screen Flash feature that provides light to take selfies in low-light conditions.

On the back, it boasts an 8MP snapper with F2.0 aperture, LED flash and Ultra HD mode, which shoots several consecutive images and combines them to create clear and detailed photos with a resolution of up to 32MP.

Vivo Y53i sports a 5.0-inch qHD display, Android OS-based Funtouch interface, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 2,500mAh battery. It is available in crown gold and matte black color options.

"Vivo is continuously striving to introduce cutting-edge products at an affordable price point for its consumers. With the introduction of Y53i, we are strengthening our budget smartphone portfolio by delivering an outstanding camera and user experience at a competitive price point," Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Competition:

Besides Xiaomi Redmi 5, Vivo V53i will also be up against Moto E4 series, Infinix Hot S3, Honor Holly 3 and Asus Zenfone Max, among others.

Key specifications of Vivo Y53i:

Model Vivo Y53i Display 5.0-inch qHD (540x960p) screen OS Funtouch OS 3.0 (based on Android Marshmallow) Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 8MP with F2.0 aperture, LED flash

Front: 5MP with F2.2 aperture, Soft Screen flash feature and face unlocking capability Battery 2,500mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, microUSB v2.0, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 144.2 x 71.4 x 7.74 mm Weight 137g Colors Crown Gold and Matte Black Price Rs 7,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Vivo.