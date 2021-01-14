Buoyed by the success of his last movie Ismart Shankar, Ram Pothineni has come up with another action thriller titled Red. Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer are the female leads playing significant roles opposite Ram. Red is the official remake of Tamil thriller Thadam.

Directed by 'Nenu Sailaja' fame Kishore Tirumala, the movie has hit the screens today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Inviting the viewers to watch Red at the theaters Ram took to his Twitter and wrote, "Finallllyyy!! After holding it close to our heart for over 10 months..we are sending out our love #REDtheFilm today on the BIG SCREEN. Over to you all now..Hope you take good care of it..Happy Sankranthi! Love..#RAPO".

Red movie storyline:



Ram Pothineni has played dual roles named Aditya and Siddharth. The movie Red is centered around these look-alikes who are into different fields. Siddharth owns a construction company. Malvika Sharma is the lady of love for Siddharth. On the other hand, Aditya is a thief who is the main accused in a murder case. The rest of the story is how both Siddharth and Aditya deal with the crime.

Analysis:



Ram Pothineni failed to show anything new in his movie Red, displaying similar mannerisms from his previous movie 'Ismart Shankar'. His energy grabs everyone's attention though. Even with a few interesting scenes, the narration of the story goes blunt here and there.

Hebah Patel appears in a mass item number, which connects the mass section of the audience. The second half of the movie is well-paced with a few twists. The flashback episode lacks novelty. The music complements screenwriting, with good background music as well.

Verdict:

The script seems to be repetitive and boring. After Ismart Shankar, Ram Pothineni's appearance looks similar in Red. Despite no big releases apart from Krack, Red fails to grab the audience to theaters this Sankranti.

Audience response on Red movie:

Today Releases : Average to below average reports and good openings for #RedTheFilm. Below average reports and poor openings for #AlluduAdhurs — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 14, 2021

#RedTheFilm super ?



First half - two songs ?, ram characters

Second half - Mother flashback , climax ?



Overall Good remake ?



Already thadam chusina vallaki avg

Remaining vallaki superb ♥️ — ʌınɐʎ (@VintageVinnu) January 14, 2021

Wishing Our very own Energetic Star #RAPO all the best for #RED releasing today ?



Hope it gains a stupendous success at the box office and restores the normalcy of TFI ❤️#SarkaruVaariPaata #RedTheFilm @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/7AIRdKw71c — MD Official™ (@MassDHFMOffl) January 14, 2021

#red Ee sankranthi ki release ina red movie bed ekkesindhi....?? Story m ledu, movie laag chesesaadu....?#RedTheFilm #red #RAmPOthineni — V A S U_PRABHA? (@Srinivas3945) January 14, 2021

My best wishes to Team #Red and Team #AlluduAdhurs ? — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 14, 2021