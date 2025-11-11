Red Fort blast triggers nationwide alert; Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, MP intensify checks

Security has been tightened across several Indian states following the Red Fort blast in New Delhi, which claimed ten lives and left over a dozen injured on Monday evening. The explosion, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, has prompted nationwide alerts and preventive measures in key cities and sensitive locations.

In Hyderabad, police across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates have been placed on high alert. Teams conducted late-night vehicle checks, frisking operations, and lodge inspections as a precautionary measure. Security was also reinforced at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where the CISF, dog squad, and bomb squad carried out intensive checks.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were deployed across railway stations, including Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kacheguda, while additional security personnel were stationed at all Hyderabad Metro stations. Police have urged citizens to report any suspicious movement or objects to the control room by dialing 100.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also heightened security in Amaravati, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authority increased surveillance at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, while the state DGP directed all district SPs to intensify patrolling and vehicle checks.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the Delhi blast and instructed police to remain on high alert, particularly during ongoing festivals such as Bali Yatra. The CM's Office said security measures were tightened across major cities, including Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar, and at key locations like the Jagannath Temple, Hirakud Dam, and railway stations.

Puri SP Prateek Singh confirmed the deployment of anti-sabotage and bomb disposal teams near the Jagannath Temple, with enhanced coastal surveillance in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard. "All suspicious items or persons will be dealt with immediately," he said.

In Gujarat, Director General of Police issued a statewide high alert, urging citizens to remain calm but vigilant. "Even though the cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed, Gujarat Police is maintaining full alertness," the DGP said in an advisory, asking people to rely on verified information and avoid spreading rumours.

Madhya Pradesh too went on alert, with Inspector General (Intelligence) directing all Superintendents of Police to strengthen security at public spaces, including railway and bus stations. Special patrolling has been initiated in nine border districts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the incident "disturbing and heartbreaking," extending condolences to victims' families. Former CM Kamal Nath and Opposition Leader Umang Singhar also expressed grief and urged the Centre to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site around 9:45 p.m., inspecting the wreckage alongside Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA officials. He later visited LNJP Hospital to meet injured victims, including a 12-year-old boy and a taxi driver who sustained severe burns.

The Red Fort explosion came hours after J&K Police uncovered a transnational terror module in Faridabad, recovering 2,900 kg of explosives, assault rifles, pistols, and timers. Officials said the timing and proximity of the two incidents are being examined closely by investigators.

As forensic experts analyse evidence from the blast site, central and state agencies remain on high alert, stepping up patrolling and surveillance at airports, metro stations, temples, and critical infrastructure nationwide.