Red Fort blast: Siddaramaiah expresses shock, directs police chief to maintain high alert in K'taka

Expressing shock over the Red Fort blast in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the state police chief to maintain high alert in Karnataka.

CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which has claimed several lives, has caused deep sorrow and shock. I pray for the departed souls to rest in peace and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Delhi blast incident is being taken very seriously by the State Government. I have directed the Director General of Police to maintain high alert across all district headquarters, including the state capital, Bengaluru. The Home Department has been instructed to enhance security in crowded public places and to give top priority to the safety of the people," he stated.

"Preventive measures are being implemented to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the state, and I appeal to the public to cooperate with the police department," stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy stated, "Deeply saddened by the blast in Delhi this evening that has resulted in the loss of precious lives and left people injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of those who are injured."

BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra stated," Deeply anguished by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of those injured."

The blast, which ripped through a car at a traffic signal outside Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station, sent shockwaves through the bustling Old Delhi neighbourhood, igniting multiple vehicles and shattering nearby windows.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening roar that "felt like the earth caving in," with plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from IANS)