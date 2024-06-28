Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday promoted nine Special Police Officers (SPOs) are regular constables for showing bravery during the Hiranagar encounter on June 11 and 12, when two highly trained Pakistani terrorists stormed a village in this area to take some civilians hostage.

After getting information about the presence of terrorists in Saida-Sukhal village in the Kotha Morh area of Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district of J&K, these SPOs rushed to the spot and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle.

Amidst a 15-hour-long encounter, these SPOs along with regular police officials and officers, rescued villagers and eliminated both Pakistani terrorists.

"Medals would also be given to regular police personnel who were involved in the encounter but first of all we recognized the contribution of the SPOs and promoted them as regular constables in the police", Director General of Police (DGP) J&K R R Swain said while handing over appointment letters to these constables.

J&K Police playing an important role in smashing terrorism: DGP

The DGP said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police are playing an important role in eradicating terrorism and smashing the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

He said that cops of the J&K Police are committed and determined to frustrate nefarious designs of terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border.

In light of recent terror attacks in Jammu province, the DGP emphasized that terrorists cannot overpower the security forces or weaken their determination.

The DGP likened the Jammu and Kashmir Police to a powerful sword against the terror ecosystem. He stressed that maintaining this 'sword'—which belongs to the people—is crucial for achieving victory in the war against terrorism.

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed in Hiranagar encounter

Two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated and one constable of CRPF lost his life in the line of duty during a 15-hour-long fierce encounter in Saida Sukhal village of the Hiranagar tehsil. One villager was also injured during the initial attack of the terrorists.

On the evening of June 11, the newly infiltrated terrorists entered the village and made an abortive attempt to take some villagers hostage.

After the incident, the Jammu Police issued a statement in which it was mentioned that terrorists involved in attacking villagers were infiltrated recently.

"Two terrorists (who appeared to have freshly infiltrated) surfaced in village Saida Sukhal near Koota Morh of Police Station Hira Nagar in the late evening of 11 June", police said.

Terrorists asked for water from a few houses, to which villagers grew suspicious and slammed the doors on them and a few raised hue and cry. The terrorists panicked and fired randomly in the air and also at one odd villager who was passing by.

Who are SPOs?

The Special Police Officers (SPOs) are youth who are engaged at the district level by the SSPs to provide help to the police.

The institution of the SPOs was started in 1995 to provide auxiliary help to law enforcing agencies in the drive against terrorism and involve the local population for their own protection, as well as to help the J&K Police and paramilitary forces in curbing the menace of terrorism.