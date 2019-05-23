Vivek Oberoi had ruffled many feathers by sharing a 'distasteful' meme on Twitter which talked about his former ladylove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's three relationships in life. National Commission for Women (NCW), on Monday, had also issued a notice to the actor demanding an explanation over his tweet seeking an apology for his actions on social media.

While many people including Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's improper act as 'disgusting' and 'classless', Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya, too had lost his cool over the actor's derogatory tweet.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival when she got to know about her husband's outrage against Vivek. But somehow managed to calm him down asking him not to react on the matter foreseeing Vivek's intention of trying to get cheap publicity for his controversial PM Narendra Modi biopic, which is scheduled to release on May 24.

"Abhishek for once was ready to fire back all cylinders 'go'. It takes a lot to get him angry. But this disparaging tweet really got his goat. She is in Cannes and when she heard about it she was bemused and baffled. She had to calm Abhishek down. She cannily saw through Oberoi's ruse to get publicity for his pitiable Narendra Modi biopic. She told Abhishek not to play into his hands," a source close to the Bachchan family was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

After receiving massive backlash, Vivek finally apologised for his actions on Twitter and deleted the controversial tweet.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan too had responded to the controversy saying that he does not pay attention to such memes.