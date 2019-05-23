Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, has reportedly received death threats from Naxalites over the release of the movie on Friday. While investigation regarding the case is going on, Vivek has been provided with police protection.

Meanwhile, ever since the actor has announced that he will star in PM Modi's biopic, Vivek has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons.

First, the movie, which was set to release on April 5, was postponed to May 24 after the Election Commission asked the makers to release the film after the Lok Sabha elections.

Secondly, Vivek, who has been active on social media, landed in a row with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan over his 'first terrorist was Hindu' remark. Vivek had said that Haasan should not divide the country. He had also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

And, he found recently himself in another controversy after sharing a meme that compared his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationships from past to present with that of the opinion and exit polls. The meme featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan besides Vivek himself. Many of his fellow industry people including Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar blasted the actor for such insensitive tweet. Vivek also received a notice from Maharastra State Commission for Women. He later apologised for the same and also deleted his tweet.