Even as Tiger Shroff is basking in the success of Baaghi 2, which also stars Disha Patani, reports of his next project Rambo being shelved has been doing the rounds.

The rumors started due to the absence of updates on the project after the initial hype.

However, director Siddharth Anand dismissed the rumors, claiming they need some more time to prepare for Rambo before going on the floors. Meanwhile, Tiger will reportedly star in a YRF film that also has Hrithik Roshan as one of the leads.

Clarifying on the rumors, Anand told PTI: "...While Tiger and I were working on these things, another film with YRF came into the picture. For the first lead, we felt Hrithik Roshan was an apt choice. For the second lead I bounced the idea to Tiger.

"I told him that if we do this film now, we will have to push Rambo. And we both agreed that we give a little bit of more time to prepare (for Rambo). As soon as the shoot of the YRF film is over, the work will begin on Rambo," Siddharth added.

Rambo is a remake of the first film of the eponymous Hollywood franchise of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. The makers had initially planned to make Rambo into a series. Talking about it, Siddharth had said: "We need to bring the first film out and then see if the audience wants to watch more of this character or not. It will go on floors by 2019 end and release in 2020."

Meanwhile, the team of Baaghi 2 is overjoyed with the massive response it has received. The action thriller continues its dream run at the box office and has collected Rs 73.10 crore in just three days. It had already registered itself as the highest opening-day grosser of the year with Rs 25.10 crore, beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.