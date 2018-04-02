After the super success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani has reportedly signed Mohit Suri's next.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it is a two-hero film and will star Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh. The story is about a love triangle and both Aditya and Sunny will play parallel leads.

While Disha and Sunny are teaming up with the Ek Villain director for the first time, Aditya has delivered his career's best with Mohit in romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2.

Mohit told Mid-Day, "Yes, I am working with Aditya. It will be a thriller," he said, pointing out that he is most comfortable with the genre. "My earlier films like Murder 2 (2011) and Kalyug (2005) were also in the same genre."

While Aditya hasn't been able to deliver a blockbuster after Aashiqui 2, Sunny is currently basking the success of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Disha, on the other hand, is excited with the superb reaction that her film Baaghi 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff has received. The action thriller continues its dream run at the box office and has collected Rs 73.10 crore in just three days. It had already registered itself as the highest opening day grosser with Rs 25.10 crore, beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

In other news, the MS Dhoni actress is set to play a warrior-princess in Sundar C's Tamil movie Sangamithra. The period-drama, produced by Hema Rukmani, will go on the floors in July. Earlier, Shruti Haasan was supposed to star in the film but she later backed out.

"The film will be on the lines of SS Rajamouli's fantasy-drama Baahubali and will release in two parts," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.