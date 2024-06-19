Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have achieved a big success in the Reasi bus attack case by arresting one Over Ground Worker (OGW), who, according to cops, was involved in providing logistics to the terrorists involved in committing this heinous crime on June 9.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested an OGW for providing logistics to terrorists involved in attacking a pilgrims' bus in the Pouni area of the Rajouri district.

Although over 50 suspects were detained for questioning, the first formal arrest has been made in the dreaded terror attack which claimed the lives of nine devotees and injured over 40 others from different parts of the country.

According to police, a breakthrough has been achieved in Case FIR No- 31/2024 u/s 302/307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 16/18/20 UAPA, Police Station Pouni regarding a terror attack on a bus of devotees who were returning from the cave shrine of Shiv Khori on June 9.

The attack was executed at the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking oath on a third successive term in New Delhi.

The terrorist associate arrested by the police has been identified as Hakam Din (40) son of M A Khan resident of -Bandhrahi ( Saida Nallha), District Rajouri.

According to police, the arrested terrorist associate was involved in providing logistics to the perpetrator of the attack on the pilgrims' bus.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma claimed that the arrest was a major breakthrough in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June.

"In this, one terror associate, namely Hakam, age 45 years has been arrested by J&K Police at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident", she said, adding, " The arrested person is a prime terror associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on".

Reasi bus case was handed over to NIA on Monday

Hakam Din not only provided shelter to the terrorists, believed to be Pakistani but also arranged food and other logistics for them on the direction of terror mentors sitting across the border.

Notably, the Reasi bus attack case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for wider investigation to identify all those involved in planning and executing this dreaded terror attack, which shocked the whole nation.

On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the investigation of the Reasi bus terror attack to the NIA.

Nine pilgrims from Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh lost their lives when unidentified terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees to the holy cave shrine of Shiv Khori in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.