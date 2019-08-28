Realme is at the peak of its success through developments in its latest smartphone launches. Influencing the market to roll on its footsteps with the quad-camera engineering, the Chinese giant is taking a leap forward again to provide its customers a seamless photographic experience. Realme claimed during the launch of its 5-series smartphones that they will bring a device packed with a 64-megapixel camera in the near future.

Realme has cut down the wait with the latest statements that they will be launching Realme XT by the end of September in China and a month later in India. Ahead of the company's official launch, details about the 'XT' variant, a successor to the successful and fully equipped 'Realme X' model, have been revealed. Below are the specifications unmasked by the Realme China team for the customers through Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website.

Reame XT will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC which will be boosted by 8GB RAM paired with about 128GB onboard storage. The device will have three configurations, including 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. The device functions will run on the ColorOS 6, based on Android 9 Pie.

Always focusing on style-boosted-technology, the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display, breaking the pop-up trend in the 'X' model. Continuing the popular trend in the industry, Realme XT will provide an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The major hype around Realme XT is its quad-camera setup with the most awaited 64-megapixel camera shooter. The quad-camera rear setup will pair a 64-MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait camera. Unlike its predecessor, the XT will have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter crafted through the waterdrop notch.

All the massive technology equipped in the device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery on the board. The power cell will support the 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging as well as proving the user efficient recharge in less time.

Though Realme did not provide information on the colour variants of the device, Weibo kept us informed about one killer variant with a glossy pearl-blue gradient finish. Taking down information from the floating rumours, the device is expected to boast of a Silver Wing White colour variant as well.

However, the Realme team did not provide any information on the price of the device in India, which is going to partially determine its success. The official launch is just around the corner so stay tuned for updates.