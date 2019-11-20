Realme launched the much-anticipated Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India on Wednesday, drawing a close competition with the likes of OnePlus smartphones. People are already comparing the critically-acclaimed OnePlus 7T against the newly-launched Realme X2 Pro and here's how both phones fair against each other.

Realme sure made a splash with the X2 Pro's pricing, which is bound to set a new standard for competitors. Realme X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB configuration while the high-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant gets a price tag of Rs 33,999. The pricing is definitely lower than that of OnePlus, even for its entry-level flagship, the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced much higher.

OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 39,999 for 8GB+256GB configuration. OnePlus reserved the 12GB RAM option for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which costs 58,999, whereas Realme is giving the same feature for everyone for a few extra bucks.

Comparing Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T highlights some strengths and weaknesses of both phones. But the question is which flagship smartphone offers more value. Here's a comparison chart of both phones side by side:

Model Realme X2 Pro OnePlus 7T Display 6.5" Full HD+ 90Hz panel 6.55" Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz panel Camera 64MP+13MP+8MP+2MP quad camera16MP selfie camera 48MP+12MP+16MP triple camera16MP selfie camera Processor Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 4,000mAh with 50W SuperVOOC Charge 3,800mAh with 30W Warp Charge OS ColorOS 6.1 (Android 9 Pie) OxygenOS 10 (Android 10) Add-ons Dual SIM, in-display fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C Dual SIM, in-display fingerprint scanner, 4GVoLTE, USB Type-C

While these side-by-side comparisons favour Realme X2 Pro in more than one aspect. The pricing of the Realme X2 Pro is a huge setback for OnePlus 7T, which more or less comes close to what the Realme smartphone has to offer. Things like 50W SuperVOOC charging, quad-camera set and 12GB RAM make a solid difference, but OnePlus 7T might be winning on experience with its OxygenOS and smooth performance.

Realme has gone out of its way to outperform any other flagship. The 90Hz display, 20X hybrid zoom, wide-angle and macro lenses for landscape and close-up shots, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and the rest of the spec-sheet is truly impressive. The ColorOS 6.1 might be something we feel much improvement is needed, but Oppo is already launching ColorOS 7 and it's only a matter of time before we start seeing new updates on Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro is nothing short of OnePlus 7T, in fact it is better on more than one aspects - at least on paper. We haven't tested the new phone, but the OnePlus 7T scored good marks on our review. We will be comparing both these rivals to see which one offers better value, but looking at the on-paper comparisons, Realme X2 Pro is taking the lead.