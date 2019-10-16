Realme is going to unveil its first real premium flagship to take on the likes of OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro in the fiercely competitive Indian market. Shortly after the launch of Realme X2 Pro in China on Tuesday, the company has decided to bring the handset to India owing to the popular demand.

Initially, Realme X2 Pro was expected to be launched in India sometime in December, but the company has sent out media invites confirming the official launch is going to take place on November 20. It is possible that the Realme X2 Pro's first sale in India could be in December. The invite also reads that there could be "other surprises" on November 20, but there's no information on what that might be at the moment.

Realme X2 Pro is certainly looking to rule the premium smartphone segment with an unmatched price and top-of-the-notch features. If the China pricing is any indication, Realme X2 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000 for the base 6GB+64GB configuration. In China, the 6GB+64GB model costs CNY 2,699, the 8GB+128GB is priced CNY 2,899 and 12GB+256GB costs CNY 3,299. Consumers can expect the Realme X2 Pro pricing in India to be close to what it costs in China, which spells serious trouble for OnePlus and other premium brands.

In terms of features, Realme X2 Pro doesn't leave any stone unturned to impress consumers. The handset boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. After having tested the 90Hz panel on OnePlus 7 Pro and later devices, we can't wait to see the feature arrive at a lower price point than OnePlus 7T, which costs Rs 37,999 in India.

Realme X2 Pro has a glass back protected by Gorilla Glass 5, where we can also find the quad-camera setup. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and has face unlock, too. Other notable features include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The main camera setup on the Realme X2 Pro comprises of 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and PDAF, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 115-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera sitting inside the tiny notch on the top of the display.

Under the hood, the Realme X2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. One of the biggest highlights of the phone is the 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support in the device, which can fully charge the phone in about 35 minutes, the company claims.

It's interesting how Realme has a fast pace strategy in launching new devices every fortnight. Sometimes it is hard to keep up with the brand's new releases, but the X2 Pro is an important launch for the company as it marks Realme's foray into a higher price segment.