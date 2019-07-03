Realme's game-changing approach has proven to be quite effective in the competitive smartphone race in India. With a series of aggressively-priced smartphones, Realme has made a name for itself and the upcoming launch of Realme X is everything people have been talking about these past few weeks. The wait is finally over.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the Realme X launch date in India. After much anticipation, the new flagship is going to be launched on July 15. Sheth also tweeted a photo of the Realme X inside a special box to confirm that the company will launch Realme X Spiderman Edition, which is not a total surprise if you've been following Sheth's tweets in the last few days.

The confirmation of Realme X launch date in India comes shortly after Sheth confirmed the phone's pricing. In a previous tweet from May 18, Sheth had confirmed that Realme X would be different from the Chinese version in terms of specs and that it would be priced around Rs 18,000. In addition, the CEO said that there will be a special variant besides garlic and onion finish.

Ever since Realme X was launched in China in May, fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival in India. It's not clear how the Indian version of the phone will be different from its Chinese counterpart, but here's a look at Realme X specs from its international release.

Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera to offer truly full-screen experience. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 3,765mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support.

Realme X comes with the dual rear camera setup, combining 48MP and 5MP sensors and the front camera is equipped with a 16MP snapper. The handset runs Android Pie based ColorOS 6.0. Other features include USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos, 4G LTE and dual SIM card support.

With these specs, Realme X will compete directly with Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy M40 and others in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range. It remains to be seen how successful Realme X will be in India. Stay tuned for updates.