The rivalry between Xiaomi and Realme is beyond competitive products. More often than not, executives from both companies have seen engaging in a war of words, which is then backed up by loyal fans. While both Chinese smartphone brands are constantly trying to outdo one another, Realme has made a move to tackle Xiaomi's Redmi and Poco.

Realme announced that it will be launching a new smartphone lineup called Narzo, but further details are kept under the wraps for now. The all-new Realme Narzo series will join the current Realme C, X and U series, but it will be targeted favourably towards "Generation Z."

Realme Narzo

Realme confirmed the arrival of Narzo on Twitter, but the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. The company also set up a microsite to reveal more information about the new series, which uses terms like "Bold," "Unique," "Power," and "Gen Z" that suggests it will be positioned towards youth.

Realme Narzo series will focus on performance, design and battery of its phones. But it remains to be seen how it will be positioned in its portfolio in the presence of Realme X series. As more details are revealed, we will know what Realme has in store for its fans.

Targeting Redmi, Poco

With the launch of Narzo series, it is evident that Realme is taking the fight to Xiaomi by targeting its sub-brands Redmi and Poco. There might be two variants of the first Realme Narzo phones, a source told 91Mobiles. But details about the new phone are scanty at the moment.

Seeing how Realme phones are positioned against Xiaomi smartphones in different price categories, we can expect the Narzo series to carry more affordable pricing on the lines of Redmi and Poco smartphones, which are priced under Rs 30,000.