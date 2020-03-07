The Indian smartphone market is one of the most competitive in the world. Smartphone manufacturers come out with value for money devices in almost every price range but the competition in the budget and mid-range segment is the most severe of all. With so many devices in the market, it is becoming difficult for users to select a device of their liking. We are compiling a list of the best value for money devices priced under Rs 15,000 to help you select the phone you need.

Realme 6

The newly-launched Realme 6 starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM model is available for Rs 14,999. The device comes with 90Hz Full HD+ punch-hole display, 64MP quad-rear camera setup carrying an ultrawide-angle lens, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Realme 6 draws power from the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone is currently priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone is value for money because of its 64MP quad-rear camera setup that includes an ultrawide-angle lens and a macro lens. The phone also features 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and draws power from MediaTek Helio G90T processor. You can also wait a while longer for the Redmi Note 9 series, which is launching on March 12, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung's Galaxy M30s smartphone is now available for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model after Rs 1,000 off. The phone is another value for money device with its big 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and the Exynos 9611 processor.

Vivo Z1x

The Vivo Z1x is an online-exclusive phone that starts at Rs 14,990 for the base model of 4GB RAM. The device features a Super AMOLED screen, 48MP triple-rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor.

Apart from these devices, the Poco X2 is another value for money device with its 120Hz punch-hole screen, Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The phone is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model of 6GB/64GB but it is a good enough option to push your budget by one thousand.