Xiaomi has been leading the headlines with the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro of late. Ever since the flagship smartphones' release in China, interest around the phones has spiked in India. Xiaomi India's MD Manu Kumar Jain hinted at the Mi 10 series' arrival in India "soon" and it looks like the company is making space for the new flagships on the shelves by clearing out some existing inventory.

Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India for the first time since the smartphone was released last October. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in three variants, starting at Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB configuration. With the latest price cut, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is cheaper by Rs 1,000.

It's worth pointing out that the Rs 1,000 price cut is only available for the base model and the higher-end versions are still selling for the same price as their launch price. Check out the prices of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: India pricing

Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB+64GB Rs 13,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB+128GB Rs 15,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB+128GB Rs 17,999

The revised price for the Redmi Note 8 Pro base model is reflected on Amazon.in as well as Mi.com.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Is it worth buying?

The price cut on the Redmi Note 8 Pro base variant certainly makes a difference. Although there are a lot of options available for buyers in the market now, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's base model makes some sense. But if you're looking at higher-end variants, Realme X2 or Poco X2 are far better options with better screen, cameras and battery.

For those interested in the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the smartphone comes with 64MP quad-camera setup on the back, 6.53-inch Full HD+ notch display with Gorilla Glass 5, 20MP front camera, Helio G90T processor with LiquidCool Technology and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.