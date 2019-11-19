Redmi Note 8 is already topping the charts for being one of the best smartphones in the sub-10K and sub-15K price category. To woo consumers with an affordable factor, Xiaomi launched a new variant of the Redmi Note 8, which sits below the entry-level 4GB+64GB model. But it offers less appeal than the current models and here's why you could benefit from skipping the newly-launched variant entirely.

Xiaomi launched a new entry-level variant of the Redmi Note 8, featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. While the previous base price of the Redmi Note 8 was Rs 9,999, the new variant gives the popular series a starting price of Rs 9,799, which is the cheapest Redmi Note 8 model in India.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the new Redmi Note 8 variant is available exclusively in offline stores, but that could change soon as Xiaomi could bring it to the online channels. If you're wondering if the Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM is worth considering, think again.

The new Redmi Note 8 variant is different from the current models only in the RAM and storage configuration. Since the rest of the specs and features are the same, it might strike some level of appeal to the buyers. But what one must realise is the difference in price between the Redmi Note 8 3GB model and the 4GB model is only Rs 200.

With this little price difference, you can either get twice as much storage and 1GB extra RAM or settle for less. The choice is pretty clear. It's worth getting the 4GB+64GB variant of the Redmi Note 8, which is available online as well as in offline stores.

If you have a few more bucks to spare, Xiaomi offers the high-end Redmi Note 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 12,999. The next sale for both variants is scheduled for Monday, November 26, after today's sale was concluded. Of course, the Redmi Note 8 Pro offers more if you're capable of spending a few extra grand.

Redmi Note 8: Key features

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 series in India last month and continues to be in demand through weekly flash sales. The Redmi Note 8 is a strong contender in the budget premium smartphone category, with features like quad cameras, massive battery and more.

Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by Snapdragon 665 processor and MIUI 10, but it will get upgraded to Android 10 soon.

The cameras of the Redmi Note 8 include a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 has a 13MP shooter. There's a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The handset includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, expandable storage via microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.