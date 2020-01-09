Realme today launched the Realme 5i - the newest member of its Realme 5-series with a price tag of Rs 8,999. The phone features a 12MP quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 5i succeeds the brand's Realme 3i smartphone, and it will go on sale in India starting January 12, 2020, via Flipkart.

Since both the Realme 5i and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 are powered by the same Snapdragon 665 processor, we are comparing the two phones to help you make an informed decision before you decide to buy a new smartphone.

Realme 5i vs Realme 3i: Price and storage models

In Vietnam, Realme introduced a 3GB RAM model and a 4GB RAM model of the Realme 5i. However, in India, it launched only a single 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model priced at Rs 8,999. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, whereas the 6GB/128GB model of the Xiaomi phone is priced at Rs 12,999.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Specifications

As already mentioned, both the Realme 5i and the Redmi Note 8 draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Both the phones also sport a quad-rear camera setup but Realme 5i sports a 12MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth) setup at the back and the Redmi Note 8 features a 48MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth) setup.

The front camera on the Realme 5i is an 8MP selfie shooter whereas the Redmi Note 8 sports a 13MP selfie camera. The Realme 5i gets a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels, but the 6.3-inch IPS display of the Redmi Note 8 comes with 2340x1080 pixels resolution.

The Realme 5i takes the lead in the battery department as it sports a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Redmi Note 8 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. However, while the Realme 5i supports 10W charging, the Redmi Note 8 supports 18W fast charging. Both the Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 run their custom UI on top of Android 9 Pie.

By this comparison, it is clear that the Redmi Note 8 has an edge over Realme 5i despite the Rs 1,000 price difference. Everything from the camera, display resolution and fast charging support, the Redmi Note 8 makes a sound choice. But we are yet to get our hands on Realme 5i to see if there are any surprises.