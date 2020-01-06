Realme is kick-starting the year with the launch of a budget smartphone, building on its strengths and popularity which turned the relatively-new brand into one of the main players. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed Realme 5i's launch date in India and the handset's Flipkart listing gives away more than one could wish to know about the budget phone.

Realme 5i will carry the legacy of last year's Realme 3i, which was launched in India with a competitive price tag of Rs 7,999. The new Realme phone packs several upgrades, but the company's competitive nature would likely position the 5i smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range to appeal the masses.

Realme 5i launch date in India

According to Sheth's tweet on Monday, Realme 5i would break cover on January 9, a busy month for smartphone enthusiasts who are expecting a lot of action from various brands. The launch event is going to be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube via the company's official channels for the entire nation to witness.

Realme 5i key specs

If you're excited about Realme 5i, you don't have to be living in suspense. The Flipkart listing for the upcoming budget smartphone from Realme gives away the key specs. Everything from impressive camera setup to a lasting battery and more, Realme 5i is promising to be a worthy budget phone.

According to the official listing, Realme 5i packs an impressive 5,000mAh battery, a quad camera setup combining an ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, primary lens, a portrait lens and a macro lens. The international launch of the phone confirmed that the sensors on the phone would be of 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP configuration.

Under the hood, Realme 5i packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which by our guess and rumours suggest a Snapdragon 665 processor. It will be paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage.

As for the display, a 6.5-inch screen with a mini-drop notch and HD+ resolution is going to complete the visual package of the phone. Realme 5i will run Android 9-based ColorOS 6.0.1 and feature blue and green gradient hues on the back.