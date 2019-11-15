Realme is one of the most disruptive brands in India today, taking up the challenge to giants like Samsung and Xiaomi. After several successful releases, Realme is going to launch yet another smartphone to please the masses.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its ultra-affordable smartphone packed with competitive features in India on November 20. Realme 5s will be pitted against the popular Redmi Note 8 in the Indian market, giving consumers a good handset to compare with before buying one.

While the official launch of Realme 5s is only a few days away, several key features have already been confirmed. Flipkart has setup a teaser page for the handset, giving away the phone's design along with its best features.

Realme 5s will feature a 6.51-inch HD display with a notch on top, which houses the selfie camera. Some might see this as a disappointment as the phone only gets a 720p display and since it's an LCD panel, there might be some issues with outdoor visibility. There's a 5,000mAh battery under the hood to make sure users don't run out of charge and a quad-camera setup to capture those detailed photographs.

According to the teaser page, Realme 5s camera will have a 48MP primary sensor. Backing the main sensor will be a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens to complete the camera setup in Realme 5s. Different modes in the phone's camera will allow users to shoot various scenes. The cameras are the biggest USP for the Realme 5s, which will also be the focus for Realme while promoting the handset.

As per Flipkart, Realme 5s will feature a diamond-cut back with two colours, Blue and Red. Other features that are likely to embrace the new Realme smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage and a 13MP selfie snapper.

With these features, Realme 5s won't likely breach the Rs 10,000 mark in terms of pricing. For the sake of comparison, Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model and goes as high as Rs 12,999. Going by Realme's track record, the company might try to beat that pricing by at least Rs 1,000. We just have five more days to go, so stay tuned for final details.