It has been busy past couple of weeks with almost every other popular smartphone brand in the business launching new products. A plethora of those were announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, but that's not the only place we've been getting a lot of buzz from. The Indian smartphone market has been busy with new launches as well, and there's no sign of slowing down.

After Xiaomi and Samsung launched their budget-friendly mid-range smartphones in India, Realme is gearing up to launch the successor of its popular Realme 2 smartphone, to be naturally called Realme 3. The company isn't leaving any stone unturned in turning up the heat ahead of the big release, which is scheduled for March 4, giving away some key features.

But there's a lot of debate on how Realme 3 will be positioned in the market's price range, and the device is expected to be priced around Rs 10,000, throwing a stiff challenge to Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi Note 7, which also starts at Rs 9,999.

For the price, Realme 3 will offer an interesting set of features. Flipkart has a promotional website set up for the Realme 3, which confirms the handset will boast 12nm-based MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. This feature could one of the main highlights of the phone, as it supersedes Redmi Note 7's 14nm-based Snapdragon 660 processor.

Other features revealed by Flipkart include a waterdrop-style notch display, dual rear cameras with a diamond cut case with gradient finish and a 4,230mAh battery. Recently, Realme 3 camera samples were recently shared to show incredible dynamic range and interesting features like Chroma Boost and Nightscape.

More details are likely to be revealed on March 4, when the company will officially announce the smartphone. It will also give ample time for buyers to compare Realme 3 against Redmi Note 7 before the latter's first sale on March 6. Stay tuned for updates.