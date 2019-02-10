Over the past few days, Kangana Ranaut, who recently celebrated the box office success of Manikarnika, has been hitting back at the film fraternity for failing to acknowledging her work in the Bollywood industry. She even targetted actresses like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone and accused them for being insecure, lashed out at stars for not showing their support to her film and vowed to teach them all a lesson. And Kangana's unapologetic stand against Bollywood fraternity has found her a supporter in Tanushree Dutta who is being hailed as the torchbearer of the MeToo movement in India.
Tanushree, who recently flew off to the US, has written an open letter to Kangana Ranaut lauding her for setting an example by reaching great heights and becoming an A-list actor in Bollywood without the nagging support and recommendation of A-list male stars.
She told Kangana that the reason why Bollywood stars don't support her because according to her they are intimidated by her talent and they hate her guts.
Read Tanushree Dutta's open letter to Kangana Ranaut here:
"Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide A++ list actress. Why the extra plus? Because she is the only one who made it to the top of her game in Bollywood without the nagging support and recommendation of A-list male stars, without a high profile surname or an unrealistically perfect, pure and pious facade that most Bollywood actresses seem to wear on and off screen. Besides being a powerhouse performer she has truly set an example of someone who has made a unique and celebrated place for herself in an industry tough to conquer for an outsider. This Damsel has truly made it all the way despite all the distress; leaving the frat boys club of Bollywood and their dames twiddling their thumbs in abject contempt for her success.
Kangana, they don't support you because they are cand their brawny thick muscle brains can't seem to figure out for the love of sweet bejesus how on earth you made it this far without them!! They think they are Gods and it's blasphemy to acknowledge that you shouldered a multimillion dollar film on your own. With Manikarnika's success you have hit them on their softest spot and it will take them some time to recover. They will come around eventually...they have to or else they run the risk of being irrelevant.
I haven't seen the film yet but my friends in the US recommended me to watch it asap so, perhaps, I will soon. My parents saw it on opening week and they are all praises, especially for your performance in it. Keep up the good work and keep being you!!
Love,
Tanushree Dutta"